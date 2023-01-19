Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 49,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,005. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

