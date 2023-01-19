Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VO opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

