Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Boosted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.