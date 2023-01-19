Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $333.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.99 and a 200-day moving average of $337.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

