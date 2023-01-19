Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,102,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 549.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 478,854 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $297.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.