Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 233,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.