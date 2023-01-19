Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

