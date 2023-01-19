Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.69 and last traded at C$44.63. 48,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 28,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.50.
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.64.
