Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 618.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

