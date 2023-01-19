VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 834.5% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 473.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

