Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is Royce & Associates LP’s 5th Largest Position

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.44% of Valmont Industries worth $82,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $330.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

