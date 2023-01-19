Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after acquiring an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $62,383,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.