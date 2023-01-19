Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

