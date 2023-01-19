Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $912,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,365,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,566,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 503,836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

