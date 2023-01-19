Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

