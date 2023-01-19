Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

