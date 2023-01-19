Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $258.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

