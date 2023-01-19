Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,252,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,862,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,332,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.