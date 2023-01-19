Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

