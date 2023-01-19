Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,283. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

