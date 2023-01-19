Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $23.31. Valhi shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 7 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Valhi by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

