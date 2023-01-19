Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.52. 3,562,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,858. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

