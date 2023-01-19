Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,858. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

