Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $11,888.18 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00428890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.43 or 0.30104934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00760986 BTC.

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

