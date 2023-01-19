Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Universal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Trading Down 1.0 %

UVV opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $650.98 million for the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UVV shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

