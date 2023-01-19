United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UCBI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

