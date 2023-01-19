United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $52.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 4.6 %

UAL opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.36. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.