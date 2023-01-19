Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 3.8%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Unisync Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.00. The stock has a market cap of C$38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

