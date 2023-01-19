Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00029067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $179.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00397018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.12630353 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $215,127,430.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

