Uniswap Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $218.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00029361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.49379479 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $106,407,028.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.