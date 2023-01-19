Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $89.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00029145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00398704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.12630353 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $215,127,430.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

