Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $244.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.08.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,556,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

