Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 30.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,995. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.