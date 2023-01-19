Ultra (UOS) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.59 million and approximately $730,051.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00579546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00204179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20675747 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $963,484.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

