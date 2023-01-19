UBS Group Reiterates “€1.80” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €1.80 ($1.96) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €2.98 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 941,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.00. Uniper has a one year low of €2.55 ($2.77) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.14).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

