UBS Group Reiterates “€1.80” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €1.80 ($1.96) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.
Uniper Price Performance
Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €2.98 ($3.24). The company had a trading volume of 941,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.00. Uniper has a one year low of €2.55 ($2.77) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.14).
About Uniper
Featured Stories
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.