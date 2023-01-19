Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 116655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

