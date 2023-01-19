Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
