Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

