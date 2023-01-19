Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Up 4%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. 7,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 40,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

