Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 201.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 300,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.