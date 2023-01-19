Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UCON stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

