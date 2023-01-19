Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

