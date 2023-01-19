Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

