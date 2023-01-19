Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS EFAV opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

