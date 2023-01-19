Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $252.82 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

