Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

