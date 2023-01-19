Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

VZ stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

