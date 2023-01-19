Truist Financial Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Hold

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.
KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.7 %
Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
