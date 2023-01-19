True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 30495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
True Drinks Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
