Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.69. 36,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,619,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

