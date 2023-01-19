Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $111.21 million and $984,932.69 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

